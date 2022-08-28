Three people died, including the shooter, at The Forum shopping center in Bend, August 28, 2022 (Courtesy: Central Oregon Daily)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people are dead after a shooting at the Forum shopping center in Bend, the Central Oregon Daily reports.

The Central Oregon Daily in Bend reported police responded to a shooting near the Safeway next to Costco along Highway 20.

The initial investigation showed “at least one shooter” was firing shots in the parking lot of the shopping center. That shooter went into Safeway through the west entrance and shot someone inside, who died. The shooter kept firing inside the store, “shooting and killing an additional person,” Bend police said.

A third person, “believed to be the shooter” was found dead by police inside the store.

No Bend police officer fired shots, authorities said.

Heather Thompson told Central Oregon Daily she heard 5-8 shots and she thought it was backfire. “And then less than a minute later there were 10-20 shots and then another 10-20 shots. I told my dad to get away from the window and there were people running out of Safeway” she said. The police arrived “in a matter of, like, 5 seconds.”

Thompson said she called 911 at 7:08 p.m. She did not see anyone who was injured, nor did she she anyone with a gun, but she said it sounded like the gunshots came from outside the store.

Information courtesy of the Central Oregon Daily