Berry picker, 84, critically hurt in assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 84-year-old man was critically hurt after an “unprovoked assault” while picking berries, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 1 p.m. Friday the man was berry picking on NW Union Road in Rock Creek when the suspect — identified as Gregory Bruemmer — ran up and shoved the elderly man to the ground. He suffered massive head injuries and was rushed to a Portland trauma center with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

“Multiple witnesses” provided information to investigators, they said.

Bruemmer, 49, was arrested a short time later. He’s currently being held on assault and harassment charges in the Washington County Jail.

The name of the victim has not been released.