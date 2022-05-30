PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hotel in North Portland was reportedly robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News a clerk at the Best Western on N Hayden Meadows Drive called 911 just before 11:30 p.m. and told officers he was robbed by a man who brandished a gun.

The robber fled before the clerk called, police said, and nobody has been arrested.

PPB did not immediately provide any further details.

KOIN 6 News will update coverage as more information becomes available.