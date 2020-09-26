Bike path stabbing leaves man with punctured lung

A man was left with a punctured lung when he was stabbed in the chest on the bike path that runs along Interstate-205 Wednesday. September 23, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old man was left with a punctured lung when he was stabbed on the bike path that runs along Interstate-205 on Wednesday. Authorities said a bystander held the suspect at the scene until Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies arrived.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tommy Smith had first asked a man on the bike path for a cigarette Wednesday afternoon. The question appeared to make the man, identified as Cain Newcomb, upset and an argument followed. Authorities said, based on their investigation, that’s when Newcomb stabbed Smith in the chest.

A unidentified bystander held Newcomb at the scene until deputies arrived to detain him.

When assessing the victim on the bike path, sheriff’s deputies with combat medical training saw signs of a punctured lung and began treating him before medics arrived and took him to the hospital.

After interviewing witnesses, Newcomb was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including assault and the unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the sheriff’s office, “Newcomb is well-known to authorities, with numerous prior arrests dating from 1993 on a variety of charges.”