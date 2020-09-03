Bikes stolen from cyclist shop in Brooklyn neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The teen accused of fatally shooting his 18-year-old girlfriend Shai'India Harris has been charged with second-degree murder.

Kceon Colbert was officially charged with one count of second degree murder with a firearm constituting domestic violence and one count of unlawful use of a weapon firearm constituting domestic violence. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the charges Wednesday.