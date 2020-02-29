Birthday party in Fairview ends in gunfire, two injured

Both victims are expected to survive

Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s deputies respond to gunfire in Fairview. February 29, 2020 (photo courtesy Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman sustained non-life threatening injuries after being shot outside of a birthday party in Fairview early Saturday.

Multnomah County Sheriff deputies were called to a home in the 3500 block of NE 214th Avenue just before 2 a.m. after reports of gunfire. The two victims were taken to a local hospital prior to the deputies’ arrival.

No other details were provided. The investigation remains open.

