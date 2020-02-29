Birthday party in Fairview ends in gunfire, two injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman sustained non-life threatening injuries after being shot outside of a birthday party in Fairview early Saturday.
Multnomah County Sheriff deputies were called to a home in the 3500 block of NE 214th Avenue just before 2 a.m. after reports of gunfire. The two victims were taken to a local hospital prior to the deputies’ arrival.
No other details were provided. The investigation remains open.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.