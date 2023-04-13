PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers helped a burglary suspect escape a thick blackberry patch he attempted to hide in, the Portland Police Bureau tweeted Thursday.

In an attempt to flee, police say the suspect became entangled in the patch and wasn’t able to crawl out. Using a pair of garden shears, officers were able to cut through the patch, freeing the man.

With the help of a PPB K9, officers apprehended the man caught in the patch and a second person believed to be connected to the incident.

PPB thanked the business owner who loaned their garden shears for the mission.