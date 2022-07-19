PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As investigators continue the search for suspects in a deadly Polk County road rage incident, Oregon State Police have released new details of the vehicle the suspects were riding in.

OSP described the suspect vehicle as a BMW 3 Series with a body similar to a 2006.

During the July 15 incident, authorities said 45-year-old Dennis Anderson was driving with Brandy Goldsbury, 46, along Highway 18 when he pulled over to let a driver pass.

That driver, police said, then pulled beside the pair, and when Anderson got out of his car, the driver’s passenger fired multiple shots at him.

Officers responded to the reported shooting around 9 p.m. Anderson died at the scene, and Goldsbury was not injured.

Oregon State Police are asking the public for help in finding this car and a suspect involved in a road rage-turned-homicide in Polk County Wednesday night. (Courtesy/OSP)

Oregon State Police described a suspected vehicle involved in a Polk County road rage incident as a BMW 3 Series with a body similar to a 2006. July 19, 2022 (courtesy Oregon State Police).

Police have not announced any arrests. The suspect was described as being a short man in his early 20s with dark hair and medium complexion.

OSP asks the public to keep an eye out for the car the suspect was riding in, pictured in photos.