PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Detectives say that two bodies found in a rural area near Washougal on Wednesday are likely the mother and daughter that have been missing since March 12, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Vancouver police detectives say they believe the bodies “to be Meshay Melendez and Layla Stewart, based on unique identifying genetic marks.”

Around 9:40 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area off Southeast Sunset View Road after someone had called to report “two ‘life-sized mannequins’ off the roadway down an embankment in some thick brush.”

Melendez, 27, and her 8-year-old daughter were last seen on the morning of March 12 in the area of Vancouver Mall Drive and Northeast 77th Avenue. Family members told Vancouver police that they had not heard from Melendez since March 11.

Investigators later learned that Melendez and Stewart had stayed at an acquaintance’s home that night with Melendez’s ex-boyfriend Kirkland Warren. The three were seen leaving in a burgundy Dodge Charger on March 12 around 6 a.m.

Layla Stewart (left) and her mother, Meshay Melendez (right) were last seen in Vancouver on March 12, 2023 (Courtesy: Vancouver PD).

Melendez’s car, a 2000 Chrysler 200, was discovered in the 7800 block of Northeast Loowit Loop on March 19. That day, Vancouver Police searched the car and executed a search warrant at Warren’s home on the 3700 block of Northeast 109th Avenue.

Police arrested Warren on charges of:

Tampering with a Witness

Violation of DV Orders (Meshay Melendez as the listed protected person)

Assault IV-DV

Drive-By Shooting

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm II

Warren appeared before a judge Wednesday for another crime in Arkansas. His criminal record shows “an active case, indicted in Arkansas for murder and abuse of a corpse,” according to court documents obtained by KOIN 6.

Those court documents also illuminated Warren’s relationship with Melendez, who had previously reported “being physically assaulted and shot at” by Warren at her apartment.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with KOIN 6 News as the story develops.