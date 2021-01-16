Body armor, ammunition found in NE Portland shooting suspect’s home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of firing off several rounds in Northeast Portland back on Halloween was arrested early Friday at a home in Estacada.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team served the warrant to Gregory Allen Green, 39, and subsequently arrested him without incident.

Green was accused of causing a large disturbance on October 31 around 3:30 p.m. when police said he exchanged gunfire with two other men near the intersection of NE 66th Avenue and NE Broadway Street. No one was injured in the incident, but several residences and parked cars were hit with bullets.

During a search on Friday following Green’s arrest, police found handgun ammunition and body armor.

Green was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession of a Loaded Firearm. According to police records, Green has also had multiple felony convictions in the past, including a recent federal conviction as a felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation remains open and anyone with additional information about the shooting in October is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.