Body found in burning car, investigation underway

Victim has not yet been identified

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

An investigation into what authorities are calling a “suspicious death” is underway following a car fire in Marion County. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation into what authorities are calling a “suspicious death” is underway following a car fire in Marion County.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an off-duty firefighter reported a car fire on Northeast Sunnyview Road near Northeast Hibbard Road. As crews worked to extinguish the blaze, they found a body inside the vehicle. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate the suspicious death. No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident or any residents in the area who may have surveillance footage are encouraged to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503.540.8079 or submit a tip online.

