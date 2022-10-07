Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in downtown Portland Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homicide investigation was launched early Friday morning after authorities said a man was found dead in downtown Portland.

Portland police responded to a reported shooting shortly after 2 a.m. near the corner of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street.

Once officers located the body, detectives from the Homicide Detail and criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division were brought in.

The investigation shut down Southwest Washington Street from Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest 4th Avenue.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Sean Macomber at sean.macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-269190.

No suspect information was immediately released.