Body found in Hillsboro; death ruled a homicide

Crime

Victim found dead on night of November 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hillsboro Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after discovering the body of a man in the city on Tuesday, November 4.

Officers were dispatched to an unconfirmed location around 10:30 p.m. on a report that a dead male had been found. Investigators said Monday the man “died of homicidal violence.”

The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Alexis Vega-Cruz.

HPD said it has no further information it can release to the public due to the active nature of the investigation.

Anyone with possible information related to this case is asked to call Detective Sean Magnuson at 503-681-6190.

