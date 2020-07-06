Live Now
Body found in Portland, man faces murder charge

Crime

Man faces second-degree murder charge

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Todd Carr, 54, of Portland was lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center on one count of Murder in the Second Degree July 5, 2020 (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have arrested a man they said was involved in the death of a woman in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

Todd Carr, 54, of Portland was arrested and lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center Sunday on one count of Murder in the Second Degree.

Officers found the woman’s body following a report of a disturbance at a residence the 400 block of SE 99th Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Her identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at (503) 823-0395 travis.law@portlandoregon.gov.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

