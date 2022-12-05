Jesse Ray Burns, 56, died by homicide in North Portland on November 27, 2022 (Undated photo, Burns family via PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death of a man whose body was found in a shipping container after a fire in the Lloyd District is now being treated as a homicide, Portland police said.

Jesse Ray Burns Jr. was initially found by Portland Fire & Rescue crews putting out a fire at 900 North Thunderbird Way on the evening of November 27. Firefighters called police who responded and took over the investigation.

Burns died by smoke inhalation and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide. He was 56.

The case remains open and active.

PPB urges anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at jeffery.pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0433, or Detective Steve Gandy at stephen.gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0449.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.