Body found in refrigerator, woman charged with murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 36-year-old woman is now charged with murder and abuse of a corpse after a body was found inside a refrigerator in Madras.

Charina Jeanette Owen also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body was found in a refrigerator on May 7 at the corner of SW Bear Drive and Hwy 361 in Madras, officials said. No other information has yet been released to the public.

Owen, who lives in Culver and is also known as Charina Jeanette Mathews, was arrested Thursday afternoon. She was expected to make her first court appearance on Friday.