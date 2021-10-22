Body of woman likely dead for weeks found near Banks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a 42-year-old woman was found in a wooded area of Banks on October 17, leading to an investigation by the Washington County Violent Crimes Unit.

The woman, Jessica Elizabeth Hart, had been dead at least two weeks when her body was found, authorities said, adding her death was suspicious. Searchers discovered her body in the area of NW Sellers and Linklater roads, about 5 miles north of Banks.

She wasn’t identified until the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy. Her family was notified Wednesday, officials said in a release. How she died was not released.

Hart had been driving a 2006 Saab convertible that had recently been spray painted white from its original black. She was about 5-feet-8, weighed 210 pounds and was wearing a camouflage hat, sweater, stretch pants and black Skechers tennis shoes, officials said.

The Saab was recovered.

Investigators want to talk with anyone who saw the Saab or had contact with Hart over the past several months. People with information are urged to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.846.2700.