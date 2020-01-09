Body shop customer gets break-in alert, thwarts theft

The owner of a car at a Southeast Portland body shop holds down a suspected burglar, Jan. 8, 2020. (Courtesy of Superior Soobie & Import)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The surveillance cameras at Superior Soobie & Import in Southeast Portland had only been up a few days when they captured a customer wrestle a suspected burglar to the ground.

It was early Wednesday morning — just after 3 a.m. — when Clackamas County deputies responded to the body shop on SE McLoughlin Boulevard.

One of the body shop’s customers said he was alerted by a GPS in his car that someone had just broken into it. The customer, who wanted to remain anonymous, lives nearby and decided to check on his car.

He arrived to find his car’s windows had been shattered. And someone was sitting inside.

Surveillance videos show the owner point a gun at the person inside the damaged vehicle. The suspect gets out with his hands in the air and the owner tries to wrestle him to the ground as the suspect tries to stab him with a screwdriver.

Eventually, the owner gets the suspect on the ground and tries to subdue him by pinning his hands behind his back. But the car owner lets the suspect go; later explaining that the suspect’s nose was bleeding and he was concerned about exposure to his blood. He also couldn’t call the police while trying to keep the suspect down.

No arrests had been made in the case at the time of this posting.

The owner of the body shop, Rick Cropper, said they installed the security cameras just three days before the incident. He said the victim who confronted the suspect prevented the person from stealing car stereo equipment worth about $3,500.

If you know anything about the case, please contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at 503.655.8211.