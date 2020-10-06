Body with gunshot wounds found in rural Marion County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office have launched a homicide investigation surrounding the death of a Salem man found in Gervais on Saturday.
MCSO deputies were dispatched to an area near the intersection of Matheny Road NE and Wheatland Road NE after receiving a report of an unconscious man on the side of the road. Responding deputies and medics arrived to find the man had died.
The victim was identified as Francisco Javier Hernandez-Melo of Salem. An autopsy the following day revealed Hernandez-Melo, 28, had died from gunshot wounds.
Detectives are continuing to follow leads have asked anyone with information to contact the MCSO tip-line at 503-540-8079 or to submit a tip using the MCSOIntheKnow app.
