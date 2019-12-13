Boise man charged with kidnapping Oregon teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 39-year-old man was arrested in Boise and charged with kidnapping an Oregon teen from Junction City.

Robert William Havery was identified as a person of interest and searched his home. When they did, they found the teen, who had been reported missing December 7.

Investigators said Havery eventually admitted driving from Boise to Junction City, where he met the teen, and then drove back to his Boise house.

The investigation continues and more charges are possible. Havery at this time faces kidnapping and sexual battery on a minor charges.

The girl is now safely back home.