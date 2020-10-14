‘Bottomless pit of greed’ puts pot fraudster in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation that took nearly 4 years and uncovered “a bottomless pit of greed” will send a California woman to an Oregon prison for decades, the US Attorney for Oregon announced Tuesday.

The very complex fraud included stolen IDs, fake credit cards and bank fraud. It also included buying marijuana from state-licensed distributors, then replace it with illegally grown pot they would sell retail, and then sell the licensed pot illegally to out-of-state purchasers.

Mariam Gevorkova and co-conspirators got “numerous credit cards” then used stolen and fake IDs to fund a lavish lifestyle and open the Corvallis Cannabis Club. Gevorkova also convinced workers at the cannabis club to join the conspiracy in exchange for a cash kickback, officials said.

The investigation began in December 2016.

Gevorkova and her conspirators opened many credit card accounts fraudulently. They then reported to their banks that the purchases and payments — used for expensive jewelry, clothing, vacations and gambling — weren’t authorized. The banks got the credit card companies to reimburse the conspirators for more than $1.5 million.

“While Gevorkova and her co-conspirators used the Corvallis Cannabis Club as a legal front they cost the victim banks hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses,” said Renn Cannon of the FBI.

They used that money to open and operate “at least two large marijuana grows and covering the operating expenses of Corvallis Cannabis Club, a state-licensed marijuana retail sales business in Corvallis.”

The conspirators bought licensed pot and entered it into Oregon’s Cannabis Tracking System. But instead of selling that pot at the club, they sold it out-of-state for a large profit — and sold their illegally grown and unregulated pot to unsuspecting retail customers, also at a very large profit.

In 2018, investigators seized over 1200 pot plants from a warehouse in Corvallis and another 200 plants from the other illegal grow site in Philomath.

Gevorkova pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and a drug trafficking conspiracy. When she is sentenced on March 11, 2021, she faces 30 years for the bank fraud, 20 years for the drug trafficking and 2 years mandatory for the ID theft.

She also agreed to pay restitution to the bank and faces a $2.25 million fine plus 5 years of supervised release.

In a statement, US Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams said, “The defendant and her co-conspirators built a house of credit cards fueled by a bottomless pit of greed. The sheer scale and amount of the fraud exposed by the dedicated and determined law enforcement investigators on this case is astounding and took years to unravel. This prosecution signals the end of the line for this criminal enterprise and all those involved.”

The cases against her co-conspirators continues.