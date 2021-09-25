Boy, 10, critically wounded in Salem shooting

A 10-year-old boy and 31-year-old man were shot on Tide Court NE in Salem, September 25, 2021 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

Another victim, 31, is in stable condition; 'multiple people' detained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 10-year-old boy was critically wounded in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Salem that left another person injured and “multiple people” detained by deputies.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on Tide Court NE, near Surfwood Drive NE in an unincorporated area of Salem, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. A 911 caller reported 2 people were shot and a car fled the area.

The 10-year-old was rushed to an area hospital by ambulance. The other victim, a 31-year-old man, is said to be in stable condition.

Marion County deputies and law enforcement from Keizer, Salem, Stayton and the Oregon State Police rushed to scene. The vehicle that reportedly fled the scene was found and authorities said multiple people were detained.

The Marion County DA’s Office also arrived at the scene along with a crew from the Marion County Fire District 1 and the Willamette Valley Communications Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No other information is available at this time.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.