PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday after authorities said he brought a firearm to Waldo Middle School in Salem.

The Salem Police Department told KOIN 6 News that officers learned of the incident around 3 p.m. after the school’s security staff confiscated the gun. Police said the student did not threaten any other students or staff.

The boy was taken to Marion County Juvenile Detention Center and is facing charges related to possession of a weapon.

No other information was immediately released.

KOIN 6 has reached out to Salem-Keizer Public Schools but has not heard back.