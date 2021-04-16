Boy, 14, seriously hurt in North Portland drive-by shooting

Police said the boy was standing with some friends on a sidewalk near a soccer field when he was shot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting near a soccer field Thursday night in North Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood, police said.

The boy was standing with some friends on a sidewalk when he was shot in the 8900 block of North Woolsey Avenue at about 11 p.m., according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the shooting scene. Investigators said the shooter fired between one and four rounds at the group while driving past. The boy was shot in the side and taken to a hospital. He is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at crimetips@portlandoregon.gove or 503.823.0400. Please reference case number 21-101711.

Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers.