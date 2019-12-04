Slain boy declared safe by state 2 weeks after vanishing: report

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A 2-year-old Medford boy who was shot to death by a parent was determined to be safe weeks after the child had already vanished.
A new state report also says a case worker knew Aiden Salcido’s father had fired a gun inside a tent where he was caring for the toddler and that the father had threatened to kill Aiden’s mother.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that a child welfare worker still found no indication of a threat to Aiden’s well-being and closed the case. The next month, his parents died in a murder-suicide after a police chase in Montana. Aiden’s body was found three days later at an abandoned campsite in Montana.
Jake Sunderland, a Department of Human Services spokesman, had no comment and says the report “speaks for itself.”
