‘Boy Missing: The Search for Kyron Horman’ released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 10 years since Kyron Horman disappeared from his Northwest Portland school, his mother released a book that she hopes will put pressure on the last person seen with Kyron — his stepmother.

Desiree Young also hopes the book, “Boy Missing: The Search for Kyron Horman,” will put pressure on law enforcement as well.

“It tells the world we need to do something about this. It’s 10 years. Ten years is a big marker,” Young told KOIN 6 News. “It’s not that we don’t know who did this. This is not a stranger who walked into the school that day and took Kyron. It’s Terri. She was with him, she walked out of the school with him and she took him from our lives.”

Kyron Horman was 7 when he was last seen June 4, 2010.

Terri Horman has denied having anything to do with Kyron’s disappearance.

On Friday, Investigation Discovery will premiere a documentary about Kyron’s disappearance that also features KOIN 6 News anchor Dan Tilkin as one of the experts.