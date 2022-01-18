Boyfriend accused of ‘severe’ assault on Tigard toddler

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 32-year-old man with 3 outstanding warrants now faces more serious charges connected to “the severe physical abuse” of an 18-month-old.

Brandon Stevens was the primary caregiver for the toddler and a 5-year-old while their mother went to work, Tigard police said.

The case began January 13 when the toddler was being treated for life-threatening injuries at Randall Children’s Hospital. Staff called Tigard police about the suspected abuse.

That day Stevens went home with the 5-year-old while the mother stayed at the hospital. But detectives had concerns and went with the mom to her apartment on SW Frewing Street to get the girl away from Stevens, officials said.

But he was gone. The girl was alone but unhurt, authorities said.

Stevens was found and taken into custody later that same day. He is now being held in the Washington County Jail on assault, child neglect and criminal mistreatment. His outstanding arrest warrants are in Lane and Marion counties.

The toddler will need ongoing medical care and is expected to stay in the hospital for several weeks, Tigard police said.

If you suspect a child is being abused, report it to the Oregon Department of Human Services by calling the 24-hour hotline at 1.855.503.SAFE. If you think someone is being hurt or is in danger, call 911 immediately