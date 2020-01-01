Boyfriend charged in slaying of Newport woman

Alexandra Prezioso was found dead in her home in October

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The boyfriend of a woman found slain in their shared home on the Oregon Coast has been charged with murder.

A grand jury in Lincoln County indicted 27-year-old Ryan Steven Gaskins on charges of murder, 2nd-degree assault and strangulation on Tuesday.

Alexandra Prezioso was found dead Oct. 27. A family member reported her missing earlier that day so police went to check on her at her home in Newport. They found her body inside.

An autopsy found the 34-year-old died of homicidal violence. Gaskins was identified as a person of interest at the time but was not taken into custody.

Gaskins was jailed on unrelated charges two days after Prezioso was found. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

His bail is set at $1,000,000.