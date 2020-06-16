Boyfriend shot; ‘She fired until pistol ran out of bullets’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Longview woman who allegedly told police she shot her boyfriend until she ran out of bullets is facing 1st-degree attempted murder following the Monday incident.

Eden Taylor, 48, called 911 to say she shot her boyfriend in the arm and leg, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. When deputies arrived at the home in the 200 block of Olson Road, they found the 44-year-old man with multiple wounds in his arms and legs.

The man, who lives with Taylor, told deputies she shot him. He was taken to Southwest Washington Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover. His name has not been released.

“Taylor later told detectives she shot her boyfriend because she was irritated with him and said she fired until the pistol ran out of bullets,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Authorities said she was heavily intoxicated at the time. She was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail.