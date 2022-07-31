PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who deputies said they saw breaking into a car, fleeing and breaking into a nearby home was taken into custody Saturday afternoon in the Wood Village area of Portland.

Johnnie Lewes Thomas faces 7 new charges after the incident that began around 5 p.m. when a parked car was broken into at the Wood Village Town Center. Officials said Thomas ran when he saw the deputies.

While they looked for Thomas, a woman told deputies a man came into her home in a mobile home park and demanded water. As they were getting that information they heard glass breaking at a different home, then saw Thomas run out and jump a fence back into the mobile home park.

A different resident stopped the deputies and said a man broke into his home with his wife still inside. Deputies, who heard the woman screaming, went into the home and arrested Thomas. The woman was safe.

The 35-year-old, who also has a felony child sex abuse warrant in Washington state, now faces burglary, attempted burglary, criminal trespass and unauthorize use of a vehicle charges.

He remains locked up in the Multnomah County Jail at this time.