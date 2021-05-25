Brent Luyster Jr. accused of killing stepfather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Brent Luyster Jr., the son of convicted killer Brent Luyster, is now accused of killing his stepfather in Amboy.

The 17-year-old let loose with an expletive-filled rant in front of the Clark County judge after his arrest Monday morning. He allegedly told a neighbor he stabbed 48-year-old Luther Moore.

He now faces a 2nd-degree murder charge and is due back in court June 4.

His father was convicted of a grisly triple murder. Luyster fatally shot Joseph Mark Lamar, Zachary Thompson and Janell Renee Knight on July 15, 2016 in Woodland. A fourth person, Breanne Leigh, was shot and survived.

On November 9, 2017, during the trial, Luyster Jr. was called to testify but refused. With sheriff’s deputies standing near the witness stand, the boy told the judge:

“I just don’t feel like talking. I’m trying to get my time over with and get out. You guys waste my time calling me down to court. I had to sit a whole 6 hours in a holding cell,” before unleasing a profane tirade directed at the judge.

He was held in contempt of court and taken away.