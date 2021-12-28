Brother mourns: Murder destroys ‘your life, their life’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Anthony Johnson said his brother Michael Johnson “was kind, compassionate, always looked out for other people, sometimes more than himself.”

Michael Johnson was shot to death on the morning of December 23 on North Vancouver Avenue in Portland. He was 53.

Michael Johnson in an undated photo released by his family. He was shot to death December 23, 2021

So far, no one has been arrested in the killing.

Anthony Johnson asked whoever did this to turn themselves in.

“When you take someone’s life, it destroys your life, their life, their family’s life,” he told KOIN 6 News. “You can’t even fathom when you take someone’s life how many people that impacts.”

The investigation into Michael Johnson’s death in a tent in Farragut Park is active and ongoing. The public is asked to look through their videos, such as from Ring Doorbell, between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on December 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at 503.823.0781 or Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395.