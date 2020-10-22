Brothers, 11 and 15, in custody for deadly assault in Gresham

Tod Alan Barker passed away Oct. 9 from injuries sustained in an assault in downtown Gresham, Sept. 27, 2020. (Gresham Police Department)

Tod Alan Barker was attacked Sept. 27 while on a walk. He died from his injuries Oct. 9

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two brothers — ages 11 and 15 — have been taken into custody in connection with the death of a Gresham man brutally beaten while on a walk, police said.

The victim, 53-year-old Tod Alan Barker of Gresham, was walking on the evening of Sept. 27 in the 200 block of NE Roberts Avenue when he was assaulted, according to Gresham police.

Barker died of his injuries on Oct. 9. Investigators think Barker didn’t know his attacker or attackers and his death has been ruled a homicide.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday and charged with murder, assault, robbery and the unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

Police said Wednesday they took two more boys into custody for their alleged involvement in the assault. The 15-year-old boy remained in custody while the younger boy was released to his family, according to police.

Officers said they aren’t looking for any more suspects.