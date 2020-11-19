Building tenant faces murder in death of Matthew Choi

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who lived in the same apartment complex was arrested for allegedly stabbing Matthew Choi to death in Southeast Portland on October 25.

Allen Coe was arrested by the US Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce on November 18, the Portland police said in a release. The 30-year-old was identified as the suspect in the attack that killed Choi, who with his mother owned Choi’s Kimchi Company.

Choi was stabbed inside of his apartment on SE 12th Avenue just before 2 a.m. that day, investigators said.

The apartment building has a secure entrance. Several of Choi’s neighbors told KOIN 6 News the violent attack left them feeling afraid and less safe. One man who lives in the building said he installed an extra lock on his door and added security cameras.

Coe now faces 8 charges, including 1st-degree murder. The other charges include attempted murder, and 2 counts each of burglary, identity theft and unlawful use of a weapon.

Coe is being held in the Multnomah County Jail as the investigation continues.