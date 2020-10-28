Bullet lands near toddler when neighbor cleans gun

A man was cited for firing his gun after a bullet landed in his neighbor’s apartment. (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stray bullet landed in the same room as a 2-year-old boy after a man cleaning his gun accidentally fired a shot and it landed in the apartment below him.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Brandon Brown was cleaning his gun in his apartment in the Timber Creek Apartments in the Cedar Mill neighborhood after getting home from a bar on Tuesday evening.

He accidentally fired a shot, and it traveled into the apartment directly below him, where it went through the mattress and box spring of a bed.

The family who live in the apartment were home and said a 2-year-old boy was playing in the room but was uninjured. Brown immediately went downstairs to check on his neighbors.

Deputies said Brown was visible intoxicated. He was issued a citation in-lieu of arrest for Reckless Endangering, and his Smith & Wesson 45 caliber handgun was seized for evidence.