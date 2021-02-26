Bullet hits sleeping child’s bed in SE Portland

Photos released by the PPB showed bullet holes in the child's mattress and pillow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bullets hit a home in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood early Friday morning and one passed through the bed of a sleeping child, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 3 a.m. The Portland Police Bureau said at least eight bullets hit a house in the 6700 block of SE 66th Avenue.

Two adults and two kids, ages 13 and 12, were inside the home at the time. One of the bullets struck the bed where the 12-year-old boy was asleep, police said. Photos released by the PPB showed bullet holes in the child’s mattress and pillow.

No one was hurt.

Police said they have no suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Enhanced Community Safety Team by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or calling 503.823.0400. Please reference case number 21-51891.

Anonymous tips can also be sent online through Crime Stoppers.