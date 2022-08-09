PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Corvallis man was hospitalized after a bullet pierced through his apartment and struck him in the shoulder on Sunday, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the apartment, on NE Merloy Road, around 1:20 a.m. after the 44-year-old resident called 911 reporting his shoulder was bleeding from a possible gunshot wound. First responders said he was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary investigation showed the bullet shot through a wall of the apartment before striking him.

Authorities searched the area but were unable to find a suspect.

As police continue to investigate, neighbors, and those who may have camera recordings of the shooting, are asked to contact Captain Chris Duffitt, at Chris.Duffitt@co.benton.or.us or call 541-766-6858. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to 541-573-8477 (TIPS).

The sheriff’s office said they believe there is no threat to the public.