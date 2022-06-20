No one was hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bullet pierced a window on The Portland Spirit during a Monday night dinner cruise, a gunshot apparently fired from somewhere on land in the downtown riverfront area.

People who were on the Portland Spirit told KOIN 6 News they heard glass shattering and thought some glasses broke. But they soon realized it was a bullet that shattered a window on the boat.

Police told KOIN 6 News it happened somewhere along the river bank between the Burnside and Morrison bridges. Investigators found the bullet.

No one was hurt. An active investigation is underway.

