Bullet strikes Taco Bell customer ‘2 cm’ from spine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is speaking out after she was hit by stray gunfire while waiting in line at a Taco Bell drive-thru.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

It happened at the restaurant near NE Weilder and Grant. The victim came home from the hospital on Monday and is now recovering at home. She did not want to be fully identified out of fear of retaliation, so only her first name will be used—Nicole.

“I was hungry. I wanted to eat something before bed,” recounted Nicole.

It was Sunday, shortly before 2 a.m. when Nicole, her partner, and her teenage sister drove to the Taco Bell. Nicole had placed an order and was getting ready to pay at the window when they heard a loud pop.

“We hear a pop first and they think that it’s fireworks,” said Nicole. But she said she knew immediately that the sound they heard was gunfire. Then, seconds later, she realized that she had been shot.

Police said the shots fired came from a bar across the street.

“I saw the window shatter and I felt stiff to my back, just like stiffness and I started getting short of breath,” said Nicole. “And that’s when I realized, ‘I think I’ve been shot.'”

She said she was scared that they were going to keep shooting. At the time, Nicole had no idea how bad her injury was—she drove herself to the closest hospital. When asked if she panicked during her drive over, Nicole responded, “You know, I kind of just stayed calm because my sister and my partner were very anxious and panicking.”

“I was praying, I was praying, ‘Jesus please give me peace,'” said Nicole.

The bullet hit her right shoulder and went out through her left shoulder. Doctors told her the bullet was just two centimeters from hitting her spine.

“Why did they do that, in the middle of innocent bystanders?” asked Nicole.

She used to live in Northeast Portland, but said she moved about a year ago after seeing an increase in crime in the area.

Nicole is an interpreter for hospitals in the area. She went to work on Monday for a few hours, and said that she had bills to pay. A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help with her medical expenses.