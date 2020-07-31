Bullet wounds man in NE Portland, hits nearby vehicle

Shooting happened near the 11800 block of NE Couch

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was shot Friday morning in Northeast Portland was rushed to surgery as investigators continued to comb the area for clues.

The shooting happened around 8:35 a.m. at a camp near the 11800 block of NE Couch, police said in a release. The bullet hit the man in the abdomen and traveled through him, shattering the window of a nearby vehicle.

Authorities said the man is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333. The case number is 20-237888.

