Bullets fired into car just miss 5-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A five-year-old girl and two others were nearly struck by bullets near Powell Butte Park in the Centennial neighborhood early Sunday.

The Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of SE 162nd Avenue and SE Haig Street at about 12:15 a.m. Upon their arrival, officers found the victims’ vehicle with damage consistent with gunfire.

“The driver reported that he was driving on Southeast 162nd Avenue with his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s young daughter when someone began shooting at their car,” police said in a release. “The suspect vehicle then passed the vehicle and fired from the front. When the victim made a turn to try to get away, the suspects fired into the side of the vehicle.”

PPB said there were at least five bullet strikes to the vehicle and one of the bullets was lodged into the seat directly behind the young girl. No injuries were reported, however.

No suspect information is being released at this time.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact Assault Detectives at 503-823-0400 or crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-315551. You can also submit an anonymous tip.