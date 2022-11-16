PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating a shooting near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning.

Residents living in the area reported hearing shots fired at around 6 a.m., just hours before classes were scheduled to begin.

While searching the area, McMinnville police said they discovered exterior damage to the school, along with spent bullet casings just north of the school.

Classes were canceled at the high school while officers investigate.

No suspect information was immediately released, but police said there is not an ongoing threat or danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the dispatch center at 503-434-6500.