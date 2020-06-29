Bullets rip through windshield of newspaper delivery driver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A newspaper delivery driver and people inside a Vancouver home escaped injury after shots were fired at a car and a house in the early hours of Sunday, Vancouver police said.

The shooting, which happened in the 1100 block of NE 151st, appears connected to an Airbnb rental where a large party was taking place, authorities said. Around 2:45 a.m., callers to 911 reported the gunfire.

Investigators said bullets went through the windshield of the woman delivering newspapers and barely missed her. Bullets also hit an occupied home in the block. Neither the driver nor the residents of the home were injured.

A total of 25 bullet casings were recovered in the street, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line: 360.487.7399.