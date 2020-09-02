Over 30 shots fired in Cully neighborhood, apartment hit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An occupied apartment building was struck overnight after more than 30 shots rang out in Portland’s Cully neighborhood, police say.

Police first responded to reports of shots fired near the 5000 block Northeast Killingsworth just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning, They found five shell casings, but no victims or suspects.

About an hour later, more shots were reportedly fired in the same area. When officers arrived back at the scene, they discovered 28 more casings. Again, no victims were found — but an occupied apartment building had been hit.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.