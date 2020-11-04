Bullets strike occupied home in SE Portland shooting

Police said there were "no known victims" from the shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bullets from a shooting in Southeast Portland struck an occupied home late Tuesday night, said local police.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. near Mt. Scott Park at the intersection of SE Knight Street and SE 73rd Avenue. The officers who investigated said they found evidence of gunfire and counted 25 shell casings at the scene.

The bullets also struck a nearby house while residents were inside. A parked car was also damaged.

Police said there were “no known victims” from the shooting. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

