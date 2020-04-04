Burglar cuts hole in wall to steal from locksmith

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are looking for a suspect who stole a commercial key cutting machine, along with other specialized tools, from a locksmith in Southeast Portland.
The commercial burglary was first reported on Monday morning, March 30. Police said the burglar cut a hole in the wall of a shop on Southeast Grand Avenue to get inside with what appeared to be professional-grade tools. The suspect then stole a “Medeco brand” key cutting machine. Specialized locksmith tools and cash were also taken from the shop.
Police did not give an estimated value of what was stolen, but said that the machinery has to specially ordered directly from the manufacturer.
If you have any information about this burglary or have seen these stolen items, call Portland Police’s non-emergency line and reference case number 20-103695.
