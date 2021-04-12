Burglars take $2600 in Juul refills from Estacada store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two burglars stole $2600 in Juul refills and caused about $1200 in damage to an Estacada grocery store on March 21.

Surveillance video was released by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on April 12 as they continue to search for the suspects.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on March 21, the burglars first try to use a crowbar to pry open the door of the Viewpoint Grocery on Springwater Road. When that didn’t work, they broke a window. One climbed in and the other remained as a lookout in the burglary that took about 8 minutes total.

Two burglars broke into the Viewpoint Grocery store in Estacada, March 21, 2021 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

At this time, the suspects remain at large. Investigators said it appears the burglars are “younger adult males.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip