Burglary investigation ends in 2 arrests, hundreds of items seized

Photos of some of the stolen items recovered in a burglary ring bust. Courtesy: McMinnville PD

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-month-long investigation has resulted in two arrests and the confiscation of hundreds of stolen items.

According to the McMinnville Police Department, their Patrol Division and Crime Response Unit began investigating a string of burglaries back in September. Authorities were looking into various burlgaries they believe occurred from May through September.

Throughout their investigation, the CRU served search warrants for two houses, two vehicles and three storage units across McMinnville, Newberg and Salem. The investigation led officers to two McMinnville residents — 29-year-old Bradley Stroh and 34-year-old Chelsea Draegert.

Stroh and Draegert were both arrested, according to MPD. They were booked in the Yamhill County Jail on a number of charges, including:

Identity Theft

Unlawful Possession of weapons by certain felons,

Unlawful possession of machine guns, certain short-barrel firearms and firearm silencers,

Altercation, removal or obliteration of the ID number of a firearm

Theft I

Burglary I

Criminal Mischief II

Possession of a burglary tool or theft device

Burglary II

Theft by Receiving

Aggravated Theft I

Aggravated ID theft

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Hundreds of items were recovered during the investigation — including several firearms like a Glock, Sig Sauer, Remington and Barretta.

MPD did not go into further detail over what the investigation revealed.

Police have not found the original owners of many of the stolen items. If you were a victim of a burlgary at a residential property or at a construction site in McMinnville, Newberg or Salem from May-September 2021, you are welcome to come and try to identify your stolen property. Valid identification and proof of ownership will be required to release any of the items.

The public viewing will take place at the McMinnville Civic Hall on December 4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on December 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.