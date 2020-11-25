Heavy police presence on Sauvie Island after shots fired

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four different law enforcement agencies responded to a possible burglary and shots fired on Sauvie Island Tuesday night.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said there were reports of gunshots fired outside a residence where the burglary may have taken place.

Columbia City police is also at the scene along with the Portland police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

