Heavy police presence on Sauvie Island after shots fired

Crime

4 law enforcement agencies on the scene

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four different law enforcement agencies responded to a possible burglary and shots fired on Sauvie Island Tuesday night.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said there were reports of gunshots fired outside a residence where the burglary may have taken place.

Columbia City police is also at the scene along with the Portland police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss