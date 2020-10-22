Burglary suspect arrested, over $600 in stolen items recovered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested and more than $600 in stolen merchandise was recovered after a burglary in Northeast Portland.
Just before 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, an alarm was going off at a business in the 4200 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue. By the time police responded to the scene, the front door had been smashed open.
Upon investigating, officers went to a hotel on Northeast Sandy Boulevard where they believed the suspect was located. There, they found 25-year-old Jadon Nathaniel Hockett of Portland. Hockett was promptly was arrested for second-degree burglary.
Along with the arrest, police also recovered over $600 worth of stolen merchandise from the business, such as cigarettes, lighters and some snacks.
